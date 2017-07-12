Laois Tourism workshop headed by global expert

One of the most recognised figures in global tourism will conduct a tourism workshop in Portlaoise on Tuesday, July 18.

Professor Terry Stevens has worked in 65 countries and will share his experiences with the tourism trade across the county. The workshop is part of Laois Tourism's new tourism strategy development currently underway with W2 Consulting. This seminar will be hosted in the County Council Chambers in Portlaoise from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The event is part of the ongoing Laois Tourism Strategy research process being conducted by W2 Consulting and international tourism expert Professor Terry Stevens. In addition to being an opportunity to hear from one of the leading global tourism experts, it is a further opportunity to contribute to the discussion on the future of Laois tourism that will inform the next elements of the research before devising the final strategy.

Professor Terry Stevens has consulted in over 65 destinations and regularly advises the World Bank and World Tourism Organisation on tourism policy. He will discuss best practice in destination development and facilitate discussions among attendees on the best way forward for Laois tourism.

The event will also feature feedback from new research on Laois and people’s perception of it as a tourism destination.

Invitations have been issued to tourism stakeholders across the county. Any organisation or business with an interest in tourism who did not receive notification of the event are encouraged to contact info@w2.ie if they wish to attend.