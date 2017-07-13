Why keeping a magnifying glass handy might be good for business

Items as simple as a magnifying glass, spare pair of spectacles, larger signwriting and smaller food portions, can boost business.

A business workshop in Laois County Council offices is offering these tips and more, to help attract older customers with the bonus of boosting profits.

Laois Age Friendly Business Recognition Scheme is holding the workshop in County Hall, Portlaoise on Wednesday July 19 at 7pm.

"It's easy to make your business age friendly. Most age friendly practices are low to zero cost, such as providing customer seating, making toilets available to older customers, having clearer signage, offering smaller portions and special offers for older customers. Providing a magnifying glass or spare glasses can mean a big difference," says Geraldine Delaney from Laois County Council.

"Simple changes such as making your business easier to find, enter, move around and make purchases in are good for your customers and better for your business. By promoting a business as an Age Friendly business your are letting older people know that you value their custom and you are committed to serving them," she said.

If you are interested in attending the two hour workshop, contact Geraldine Delaney, Community Development Section, Laois County Council on 057 86 64107 or email agefriendly@laoiscoco.ie.