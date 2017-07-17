Castlecomer BUNGALOW WITH STABLES and yard

Joseph Coogan is pleased to welcome to the market this excellent bungalow residence property with stables, a stable yard and and sand arena at Uskerty, Coon, Castlecomer.

The stables and yard provide an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in training, breaking, competing or breeding horses and ponies.

The property is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €275,000.

The property consists of a fine bright very well maintained bungalow residence with excellent views of the surrounding countryside, and also stables, a sand arena and yard standing on nine acres.

The residence consists of an entrance hall, large open plan fitted kitchen/dining area/living area with stove, utility, sitting room with marble fireplace, four double bedrooms, a main bathroom and also a separate toilet and hot press.

Features incude pvc doubled glazed windows and doors, oil and solid fuel central heating.

The enclosed stable yard consists of ten stables measuring 12ft x 12ft with slatted roof and alluvium facia and soffit. The sand arena neasures 40 meters by 40 meters.

The nine acres is of prime grazing quality, with site potential (subject to planning).

The lands surround the bungalow and stables, with road frontage onto two individual roads.

The property is for sale by by Public Auction Ballycomey House, Castlecomer on Thursday, July 27 at 3pm.