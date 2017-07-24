Laois council has spent third of €60 million its 2017 budget

Laois County Council has spent €18.78 million this year, up to May 31, out of its total 2017 budget of €59m, on services for Laois.

Of €10.3m for housing and building, €3.3m is spent. On Road Transportation and Safety, €2.59m out of €13.2m is spent. Water Services has spent €1.16m out of €3.8m.

In Development Management, €1.56m is spent out of €4.2m. In Environmental Services, €2.84m is spent of €7m. In Recreation and Amenities, €1.16m is spent of the €3.25m allocated.

On Agriculture, Education, Health and Welfare, a small budget of €696k - a drop of €90k from 2016 - has been spent to the tune of €215k.

Under Miscellaneous Services with €8.2m, and Central Management Charge with €8.56m, €2.5m and €3.44m are spent respectively so far.

The figures are similar to 2016, when the council had €56.8m to spend.