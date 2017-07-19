Laois business in the running for Irish Made award - vote here

A Laois business woman is in the running for an award in the fashion category of the Irish Made Awards by Irish Country Magazine.

Alison McEvoy is the creator of AAMcEvoy which shortlisted in the Fashion section and you can now vote online to support this local business.

Alison McEvoy is based in Abbeyleix and she started her own organic childrenswear clothing brand.

She is part of the Laois Enterprising Women Network and the new Network Ireland Laois branch.

The local business has made it onto the shortlist of nominees for the Irish Made Awards by Irish Country Magazine. You can vote for your favourite business in each category by clicking here and selecting her name in the fashion category and clicking 'Vote'.

There is one vote counted per person in each category. For example, once you’ve used your vote in the Food & Drink category, you cannot vote again on the same device (eg. laptop, phone, tablet).

The judging day took place at day one of this summer's Bloom festival. Irish Country Magazine Editor Jennifer Stevens and Deputy Editor Klara Heron were joined by our esteemed judging panel, Director of Guaranteed Irish Brid O’Connell, food writer and editor Ross Golden Bannon, fashion journalist Ruth O’Connor, CEO of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy and interior designer Roisin Lafferty.

Each of the ten category winners will feature in a special issue of Irish Country Magazine in September and the overall winner will receive an advertising package from Irish Country Magazine worth €5,000 and a membership and mentorship prize from Guaranteed Irish.

Voting closes on Sunday, 6th August, 2017. VOTE HERE NOW.

See some of the clothes on AAMcEvoy Instagram here.