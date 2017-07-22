Land and house for auction in with plenty of road frontage

Joseph Coogan is pleased to welcome to the market this excellent land, residence and outbuildings at Foulksrath, Kilkenny.

It is available in lots with extensive road frontage.

Lot 1: Guide Price €375,000 Residence, Outbuildings standing on 20 acres with road frontage.

Lands are of top quality presently in tillage, which is surrounding the residence and buildings and has a water supply.

The two storey residence is in need of repair.

The ground floor consists of a large size kitchen, with Stanley cooker supplying central heating throughout, sitting room, bedroom, bathroom.

The first floor has four bedrooms. There is also a garden.

There are very attractive old stone outbuildings with arch doorways.

The design is courtyard style. There is a three span free standing lean two, also a roof shed. This property has excellent potential.

Lot 2: 17.5 Acres. The guide price is €198,000. Top quality prime agricultural land, presently in tillage. Water supply extensive road frontage. Situated directly opposite Lot 1.

Lot 3: Combination of Lots 1 and 2. 37.5 acres with Residence and Outbuildings. Situated directly beside Foulksrath Castle.

Lot 4: 16 Acres. Guide Price €148,000 situated at Shanganny Conahy. Prime grazing agricultural land presently in permanent pasture with road frontage. Site potential (subject to planning) with excellent views of the surrounding countryside. Situated approximately 1 mile from Lots 1 and 2.

Lots 1 and 2 situated approximately a quarter of a mile off the main Kilkenny/Ballyragget road. Two and a half Ballyragget, 4 Henneberry Cross main Kilkenny/Castlecomer road, 8 Kilkenny city.

Lot 4 of 16 acres situated one mile from Conahy Church and National School one and a quarter mile form the Kilkenny/Ballyragget road.

The property is for sale by Public Auction on Friday, August 4 at 3pm at The Auction Room Ballycomey House Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.