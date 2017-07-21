Clement Herron's Properties of the Week

Here are Clement Herron's features Properties of the Week:

Ocuana Lodge, Cloncullane, Ballyroan

4 Beds- 3 Baths. Excess €339,000

Clement Herron Real Estate introduces this attractive detached family residence on a magnificent elevated 1 acre site.

Ideally located close to the village of Ballyroan providing ease of access to Portlaoise Town centre with motorway access to Dublin Cork, Limerick.

A beautifully designed and finished residence with a garage on a landscaped elevated one acre site.

Elevated above road level, the house is superbly set on the site, it is approached by a winding driveway which loops around the feature centre area

Rarely does a residence of this quality on a stunning site come to the market.

This spacious home, which was constructed in 2002, extends to approximatley 195 m² (2,300 ft²).

Internally the property is exceptionally well designed and laid out.

It is finished to a superior specification featuring stone marble flooring, and timber flooring with top quality fixtures and fittings.

Viewing is highly recommended! Please contact Marie at 086- 806 8960.

The Hermitage, Portlaoise

4 Beds – 2 Baths. Excess €210,000

There is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a detached bungalow located in the Hermitage estate.

The Hermitage is a popular residential development located just off the Borris Road.

This 4-bedroom detached home is located adjacent to the secondary school campus.

This is an ideal family home, one minute walk to an excellent creche, 4 minute drive to the M7, only 3 km to town centre. There is an excellent resident's association which run family fun days.

The property is in excellent condition throughout with fitted kitchen, gas heating, PVC double glazed windows, attractive front and rear garden.

The accommodation comprises sitting room, kitchen/dining area, 4 bedrooms, [one ensuite] and bathroom.

Please call to arrange a viewing. Contact Marie on 086- 806 8960.

