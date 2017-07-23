Preston house in Abbeyleix is on the market

The wonderfully prestigious Preston House is a period property that dates back to the early 19th century, situated on Main Street in Abbeyleix.

Ideally situated for the visiting golfers, hillwalkers, and international tourists this attractive Victorian venue is just the right size to be used as an exclusive wedding party venue.

This fine period property is offered to the market for sale by private treaty, excluding the abundance of period contents which may be purchased as an option with the property.

The entire property has been beautifully restored over the years retaining many of its original features (including its very own concert room) to reflect the style and character of this regal Georgian building which, at one time in its historic past, housed the first ever post primary school in Laois, established in 1894.

This property is steeped in local history and was originally known as The Assembly Rooms and is listed in the official record of protected structures by Laois County Council and the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The property encompasses an overall space of 1.5 acres, which is laid out in lawned gardens, a kitchen garden, adjoining rear car park and long driveway.

Internally the property has just shy of 7,500 sqft over three floors

The property presents six bedrooms, all with en-suites, which are beautifully proportioned with period features, appealing to everyone's romantic side, adding an air of old time splendour to the building.

Throughout the building, there is a combination of function rooms, all decorated to enhance the buildings historic feel.

For many years and with good reason the property operated as a four-star fine dining guesthouse and restaurant.

The property offers an abundance of opportunity for the right owner, with options to return it to an elegant style guest house, a period residence or private offices.

Viewings are by appointment, however Property Properly strive to be flexible for their clients, therefore please advise if a normal 9-5 time frame does not suit.

Contact Tony at 086 - 8244543 or 057 86 82907 for further information or to arrange a viewing.