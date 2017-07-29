Ballypickas land for public auction

Joseph Coogan is bringing this land to the market at Ballypickas.

It comrpises 90-acres in 1 or 2 Lots

Lot 1 features 48.5-acres with extensive road frontage. It is divided into three large size fields practically surrounding Ballypickas GAA Grounds. There is a water supply and it has site potential (subject to planning).

Lot 2 features 41.5-acres. It practically surrounds Lot 1 and is divided into three large size fields.There is a water supply with good laneway access to t he public road.

Lot 3 is for the entire 90 - cres with road frontage.

The lands are of prime grazing quality, all of which are suitable for hay and silage. The entire farm was previously in tillage.

The land is located approximately 2 miles from Abbeyleix, 4 from Ballinakill, 5 from Timahoe, 6 from The Swan, 11 from Castlecomer, and 18from Carlow town.

The land is for sale by Public Auction on Friday 8th September at 3pm at the Auction Room Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

