Mountrath town house for auction this Friday

Joseph Coogan is auctioning a fine town house at Shannon Street in Mountrath this Friday, July 28.

The 973-square foot property comes with a yard with vehicle access to the public street and an adjoining commercial style garage premises of 1,590 square feet.

It is suitable for a multitude of business ventures such as offices, therapy rooms, hair salon, and stores.

The residence consists of an entrance hall with a stairway, fitted kitchen/dining area, Stanley oil fired cooker, and sitting room with a Stanley oil stove.

The property is for sale by Public Auction this Friday 28th July at 3pm at the Auction Room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

It is guided at €175,000.

