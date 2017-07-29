Clement Herron's properties of the week

Beckfield House, cORRIG Portarlington

Clement Herron Real Estate is delighted to welcome this luxury property on 0.8 acres which is ideally located within a stone's throw of the railway station, and set in the tranquil picturesque countryside.

The property is extremely private, set back from the road.

This property is beautifully presented throughout.

There is an option to purchase an additional 2.5 acres of land. There also was previous full Planning permission for stables .

The house comprises of a large entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, utility, sitting room, reading/T.V. room, five bedrooms, three with en-suites.

Early viewing is recommended!

The price is available on application. Contact Marie at 086-8068960.

The Pines, Forest Park, Portlaoise

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome this fantastic 4 bedroom family home to the sales market.

Forest Park is a much sought after estate with low density living with a large green area and crèche.

It is ideally located within walking distance to all local amenties, such as schools, shops etc.

This home boasts many additional extras such as a large rear garden, off street parking, gas fired central heating, 3 Bedrooms with built-in-wardrobes, utility room,alarmed. The guide price is €215,000.Contact Marie on 086 - 8068960.