From New Dehli to Durrow - tourism operators from India visit Laois

Seven leading tour operators from India have been visiting Laois and Ireland this week, on a fact-finding tour organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

The tour operators – based in the cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh – are here to experience at first-hand what Laois and Ireland’s Ancient East have to offer Indian holidaymakers.

The objective of their visit is to encourage them to extend the Ireland content of their existing programmes or to include Ireland for the first time in their 2018 programmes.

One of the highlights of their time in Laois was a site inspection of, and lunch at, Castle Durrow. The visit coincided with Durrow's famous Scarecrow Festival

Huzan Fraser, Tourism Ireland India, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential tour operators to visit Laois and Ireland. Working closely with the travel trade is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional activity in emerging tourism markets like India.

"Fact-finding visits like this provide an excellent opportunity to showcase some of the many things to see and do in Ireland to key travel decision-makers.”