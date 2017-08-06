cLEMENT HERRON PROPERTIES OF THE WEEK

Church View

Borris-in-Ossory

Clement Herron Real Estate presents this three bedroom end terrace property to the sales market.

This property may suit first time buyers or for a couple looking to downsize.

This house is ideally located within walking distance to all local amenities.

This property consists of a sitting room, downstairs bedroom, main bathroom, kitchen, utility room, 2 double bedrooms up-stairs.

There is a large concrete yard with a shed and large green area to the rear of the property.

The guide price is €95,000. The property is for sale by Private Treaty.

For further details contact Marie at Clement Herron Real Estate at 086-8068960.

Main Street

Stradbally

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to introduce this excellent opportunity for development to the market at Main Street, Stradbally

This property has potential for conversion into a residential property and/or to be restored as a commercial property.

The former pub/bookies is located on the main street in Stradbally and includes great potential for more development to the rear with garage and land included.

Contact Clement Herron at 086 - 0653952.