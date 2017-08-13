Local Enterprise Office launches plans for National Ploughing Championships

Local Enterprise Office plans to boost the profile of Irish small businesses and start-ups at Europe’s largest outdoor event – the National Ploughing Championships - have been launched by Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Business, Pat Breen

From the 19th to 21st September, the ‘Local Enterprise Village,’ managed and funded by the Local Enterprise Offices, including LEO Laois, will be home to 31 diverse start-ups and small businesses from all over the country.

Many of the small businesses will be making their debut at the Championships, using the opportunity to launch new products and services to the 280,000 visitors expected by the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

LEO Laois will be represented at the Local Enterprise Village by PaddyO's Cereal (www.granola.ie) from Cullohill.

Announcing the plans for the Local Enterprise Village, the Tánaiste said:

“Through the LEOs, this Government continues to be committed to supporting and sustaining the development of micro and small businesses such as those taking part in the Local Enterprise Village at the National Ploughing Championships.

“By boosting the profile of indigenous Irish companies at major international events, the focus is on promoting trade and driving innovation and export growth across all business sectors across the country.

Also present at the launch were Kieran Comerford of the Local Enterprise Offices, Anna May McHugh, Managing Director, The National Ploughing Association; Eoghan Hanrahan, Regional Director, Enterprise Ireland; and Anna-Marie Delaney, Chair of the CCMA Economic, Enterprise, Community and Culture Committee.

Evelyn Reddin, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Laois feels that the National Ploughing Championships are the ideal opportunity to raise the profile of local small businesses and start-ups to a mass audience, as the event attracts over a quarter of a million visitors every year.

“For those at the ploughing championships looking for products and services for the home, the family or the farm, the Local Enterprise Village is unique because it offers every visitor a chance to meet the person behind the company and to buy directly from them, to help support jobs in small businesses all over the country,” she stated.

Anna May McHugh, NPA Managing Director said:

“This is a unique opportunity for these small businesses who have been supported by their Local Enterprise Office, with 283,000 visitors in attendance last year, to showcase their products to the large number of visitors that Ploughing attracts.”