Clement Herron properties

Castle Way, Kilminchy, Portlaoise

Clement Herron is bringing to the market this detailed 4/5 bedroomed family home in the ever popular Castle Way in Kilminchy Village.

This well maintained home is close to all amenities.

The house also has the benefit of a concrete built garage/workshop and an exceptionally large rear garden.

Accommodation comprises an Entrance Hall, Kitchen, Sitting Room, Downstairs Bedroom and Bathroom, Master Bedroom and bedrooms upstairs.

There are three bathrooms in the house.

The property is for sale by Private Treaty.

For further information contact Marie at Clement Herron Real Estate at 086-8068960.

The guide price is €205,000.

Church View - Borris-in-Ossory

Clement Herron Real Estate presents this three bedroom end terrace property at Church View, Borris-in-Ossory to the market.

This property may suit first time buyers or for a couple looking to downsize.

This house is ideally located within walking distance to all local amenities in Borris-in-Ossory.

The property consists of a sitting room, a downstairs bedroom, main bathroom, kitchen, utility room, 2 double bedrooms up-stairs.

There is a large concrete yard with a shed and large green area to the rear of the property.

Please call Marie at Clement Herron Real Estate at 086 - 8068068960 to arrange a viewing.

The guide price for Church View, Borris-in-Ossory is €95,000.