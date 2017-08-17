ESB seeks to fill instructor's position based in Portlaoise

A position as a Cable Jointing Instructor is required in ESB Networks Training Centre based in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

ESB Networks Training Centre provides a variety of training and development to ESB Networks Business and external parties.

This covers the construction maintenance and operation of transmission and distribution assets. We train staff at all levels commencing at Apprenticeship stage and continuing throughout their career. As part of ESB’s commitment to competence, we have extended our training team and have opportunities for excellent candidates to make a lasting contribution to the organisation as Training Instructors

Key Responsibilities

- Delivering technical training courses with a focus on cable jointing (practical & theory)

- Demonstrating safety leadership, and contributing to the continuous improvement of ESB’s safety culture and performance

- Designing, delivering and revising training programmes

- Assisting in the development of work procedures and methods

- Improving and modifying training courses using customer feedback

- Duties necessary for the effective administration of a modern training business

To apply click on this link https://www.esb.ie/careers/apply-now

Vacancy No: N EX17 08

Job Title: Training Instructor/Electrical Cable Jointing Instructor

Business Unit: ESB Networks

The closing date for applications is August, 28.

ESB is an Equal Opportunity Employer