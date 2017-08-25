BEAUTIFUL BUNGALOW HAS EXCELLeNT HORSE FACILITIES

Joseph Coogan is pleased to welcome to the market this excellent bungalow residence property with stables, stable yard and sand arena near Castlecomer.

This stables and yard provide an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in training, breaking, competing or breeding horses and ponies.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €275,000 Viewing highly recommended by appointment with the auctioneer.

The property consists of fine bright very well maintained bungalow residence with excellent views of the surrounding countryside, also stables, sand arena and yard standing on circa 9 acres. Residence consisting of entrance hall, large open plan fitted kitchen/dining area/living area with stove, utility, sitting room with marble fireplace, four double bedrooms, main bathroom also separate toilet and hot press, pvc doubled glazed windows and doors, oil and solid fuel central heating.

Enclosed stable yard consisting of ten stables measuring 12ft x 12ft with slatted roof and alluvium facia and soffit. Sand arena 40 meters x 40 meters.

The circa 9 acres is of prime grazing quality, site potential (subject to planning). The lands surround the bungalow and stables with road frontage onto two individual roads.

Situated 2 miles from Castlecomer, 13 from Kilkenny city, 16 miles from Carlow.

Owen O Mahony & Co Solicitors, 5 John’s Bridge, College Park, Kilkenny.