Ballybrittas land for sale by public auction

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market 19.56 acres at Ballybrittas, for sale by Public Auction.

The property is located just off the old N7 National Primary Route between Monasterevin and Portlaoise approximately 1.5km from Ballybrittas and 3.5km from Killenard. The M7 Motorway can be accessed at New Inn approximately 6.5km to the south. The property is accessed via a right of way from the main road.

The entire property comprises 19.56 acres (7.916 hectares) with 15 acres under corn and the remainder in permanent pasture, part of which is low lying. A mains water is supplied to the holding and there is good shelter with mature hedgerows.

The property is to be auctioned on Thursday, October 5 in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 3pm (unless previously sold).

Jordan’s are quoting €140,000 for the land and further details are available by contacting Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh.

