Portlaoise Georgian residence for sale by public auction

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge have brought to the market ‘Woodville’, Portlaoise for sale by Public Auction.

Woodville is a unique property with charming Georgian Residence, courtyard and Gate Lodge on 18-acres (7.28 ha) of parkland and amenity grounds.

Built originally in the 1800s, Woodville is a delightful family home in a wonderful setting. The entire is set back from the road and approached via a recessed tree lined avenue, with superb mature timber.

The residence comprises 464.5 sq.m. (5,000 sq.ft.) of accommodation and whilst a new roof was put on five years ago, the house would benefit from a general upgrade. The rooms, however, are well proportioned and ideal for entertaining with six bedrooms. In the courtyard adjacent to the residence there are three loose boxes, car port, two garages and a barn which are ideal for any number of uses.

Outside there is a delightful front garden with terraced lawn, raised flowerbeds and many mature specimen trees including beech, oak and ash, ensuring a mature timbered setting and total privacy. There is also a walled garden which could be reinstated.

A charming gate lodge is located inside the main entrance and although in need of renovation it has the potential to make a lovely guest suite, office or studio. The land is laid out in 4 well sheltered paddocks with mature hedgerows and trees with extensive road frontage ensuring easy access.

Portlaoise is strategically located on the M7 giving direct motorway access to Dublin 90km, Cork 170km and convenient to Kildare, Carlow (38 km), Kilkenny (50km)and Tullamore (34 km). Portlaoise is served by regular train and bus services to Dublin.

The entire adjoins the development boundary under the Portlaoise Local Area Plan 2012 – 2018 and ‘Woodville’ is a Protected Structure. The property is being guided at a figure of €625,000 and is to be auctioned on Tuesday, October 10 at 3pm in the Midland Park Hotel Portlaoise (unless previously sold).

Also being offered for sale on the same day is 100 acres of land adjoining with a farmyard so there is the possibility to buy both holdings.

Additional information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 – 433550.

