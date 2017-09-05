Jobs: Advertising Sales Executive sought for the Leinster Express

Iconic Newspapers is looking for an Advertising Sales Executive for the Leinster Express newspaper in Portlaoise.

Iconic Newspapers is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience across both print and online. Our portfolio includes many iconic, market leading titles.

To succeed as an Advertising Sales Executive, you’ll need to be energetic, self motivated and experienced. Someone who can hit the ground running and who is professional and personable enough to inspire others.

The successful candidate will need to demonstrate excellent sales skills as well as strong organisational

and administration skills. A full driving license is required.

You will join our busy sales team based at the new Leinster Express offices in Portlaoise. Knowledge of the local area is an advantage.

To apply please email your CV to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie