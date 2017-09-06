Mick Galwey for Laois Local Business Networking event

Rugby legend Mick Galwey will be in Laois next month to tell his story of how sport helped his business career.

The Kerry legend is due to speak at an event in the Midlands Mark Hotel hosted by the Laois Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

Galwey is a legend in the Irish rugby scene where he played with and captained Munster and Ireland.

His performances with The Lions, Ireland and Munster are now part of Irish folklore.

Mick Galwey won an All-Ireland Senior Football Championship with the Kerry Gaelic football team in 1986, as a 19 year old, before turning to rugby union.

Among other interests, he is now a a successful after-dinner public speaker.

Kelly Ging, of Portlaoise firm Kelly Lou Cakes, will also speak on the night on the topic of: “How I Built My Brand and Brought It To A National Final.”

Certificates of Attendance for the Laois LEO Spring 2017 Training Courses at this event. Anyone who has attended one of the Spring 2017 courses and would like to receive a certificate on the evening please email localenterprise@laoiscoco.ie before 1st September.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Cathaoirleach, Laois County Council will present the certs.

The Business Networking Evening will be held in the Portlaoise hotel on Tuesday, September 12 starting at 7.30pm.

Numbers will be limited so please register on our website if you are interested in attending - Business Networking Evening

Refreshments will be served on the night.