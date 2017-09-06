Killeshin Hotel & Leisure Club are hosting a Free Fitness Weekend

The Killeshin Hotel and Leisure Club are proud to present a completely FREE FITNESS WEEKEND to all the local community this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10

The weekend will kick off at 10am on Saturday and close at 6pm on Sunday with a free class every hour on the hour, ranging from LES MILLS GRIT, SPIN, BOOTCAMP, KETTLEBELLS and access to the hotel's facilities, including the gym, aerobics studio, swimming pool, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi.

The main part of event will kick off at 2pm on Saturday, September 9th – this will consist of a positive mental attitude talk with James Dunne, fitness pro followed by a range of healthy food samples courtesy of the hotel, including homemade energy bars, salads, smoothies and fruit platters,

Then – enjoy an informative talk from Bríd McGill aka 'Fit with Bríd' Laois’s snapchat queen, on how to manage a busy lifestyle and still keep fit and eat healthily

Following on from this at 3pm, there will be a massive GRIT masterclass taught by the hotel's very own pro instructors along with TV3’s Weatherman/fitness fanatic Deric O’hÁrtigan.

Those of you who join and take part in a class over the weekend will be entered in to a draw to win a 1 year's full membership to the Leisure Club at the Killeshin

Spread the word and lets get Laois fit this September… FOR FREE