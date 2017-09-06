Dara Lodge presents an ideal opportunity

Dara Lodge is situated in a wonderful sought after setting on a mature 1½ acre site enclosed by trees and hedges offering a haven of peace a tranquillity on the Curragh Edge.

Approached through electric gates with tarmacadam drive leading to a forecourt at the side and rear of the residence with landscaped gardens mainly in lawn with flower beds and shrubs.

The residence has previously operated as a guest house in a pivotal position between Newbridge, 2½ miles and Kildare, 2½ miles, adjacent to the Curragh Racecourse and training and schooling grounds. The house extends to 3,500 sq.ft. of spacious accommodation presented in good condition throughout with 8 bedrooms, 7½ bathrooms and 3 reception rooms.

To the rear of the residence is a separate building containing 4 guest lodges (2 x 1 bedroom and 2 x 2 bedroom) with own door access and ample car parking.

This is an ideal opportunity for many uses (subject to PP) with substantial accommodation in a sought after location.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €695,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

