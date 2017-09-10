Clement Herron's properties of the week

Ballybuggy, Rathdowney, 4 Beds 2 Baths

€195,000w

This is a four bed detached bungalow on c. 0.9 acres. This property is in excellent condition throughout.

The large home is an ideal space for a growing family with 2 reception rooms, dining room, sunroom & large garden.

This property is located in Ballybuggy which is just a three minute drive from the town of Rathdowney. Portlaoise is 34km, Roscrea 24km and Dublin 124km.

Accommodation briefly comprises four bedrooms [master with ensuite], sitting room, kitchen, dining room, TV room, sun room and family bathroom.

Viewing is highly advised please call Marie 086 806 8960 to arrange a viewing.

Garden Village, Portlaoise, 4 Beds 3 Baths

€180,000

This is a 4 bedroom detached property to the sales market.

This property is located on the mountmellick road, within walking distance to town centre.

The property comprises of sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utiliy room, downstairs W.C., 4 bedrooms, master bedroom ensuite, main family bathroom, large garage to rear of property.

Offers in Excess of displayed price.

Please call Marie 086 806 8960 to arrange a viewing.