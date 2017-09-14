Jobs: First Ireland Spirits is looking for an Operational Support Administrator

First Ireland Spirits is Ireland’s largest independent producer of Irish cream liqueur, Irish country cream and Irish whiskey liqueur, exporting to over 35 countries worldwide. We’re part of Quintessential Brands, a leading independent, international spirits group with global reach and world class capabilities in brand building, crafting, distilling, bottling, selling and marketing spirits brands and private label products worldwide.

Due to growth within our business we are now recruiting for an Operational Support Administrator.

Working across the manufacturing and Finance departments you will have a busy and demanding role which will encompass providing administration support for both departments as well as front of house, reception and postal duties. You will ensure information from each department is shared with payroll in a timely manner, as well as support departments with monthly and ad hoc report writing and presentations, which will include some data interrogation.

The ideal candidate will have excellent administration experience, with a focus on customer service as well as exceptional intermediate Microsoft Office skills within Word, Excel and Powerpoint. It would be advantageous to have had previous experience with payroll though not a prerequisite, but must be confident in dealing with numerical data. Furthermore, you should enjoy working at pace and within a varied role.

If this sounds like the role for you then please go to www.quintessentialbrands.com and apply at via our careers page.

Closing date for applications is Friday 29 September 2017.