Clement Herron's Properties

The Hermitage, Portlaoise, 4 Beds 2 Baths

€229,000

This family home in a much sought after area has now become available on the sales market.

The detached bungalow is adjacent to the secondary school campus.

This is an ideal family home, only 1 minute walk to an excellent crèche, 4 minutes drive to the M7, only 3 km to town centre, excellent residence association which run family fun days.

This property is in excellent condition through-out, it comprises of sitting room, 4 double bedrooms all with built-in-wardrobes, master bedroom with ensuite, large kitchen/ dining room, utility room, main family bathroom, large secure rear garden, ample off street parking.

Please contact Marie on 086 806 8960 or info@chre.ie.

Shannon Road, Mountrath - 4 Beds 2 Baths

€215,000

Ideally located on the outskirts of Mountrath. Only 15 minute drive to Portlaoise and 1 hour approx from Dublin. Only minutes away from all local amenities such as schools, shops, bank, cafés etc.

This property is suitable for a growing family, it has 4 bedrooms and the attic is prepared for conversion with full planning permission already granted.

This property has ample parking, stable, shed and small paddock for a pony.

The property comprises of utility space, storage room, kitchen, large sitting room with patio door leading to the rear garden, 4 bedrooms, master bedroom with enuite and main family bathroom.

Please contact Marie on 086 806 8960 or info@chre.ie

Kilcoke, Ballybrophy - 3 Beds 1 Bath

€149,000

Located in a quiet rural setting, within a couple of minutes drive to Ballybrophy train station and to local primary School.

This property is on close to 1 acre. The property consists of 2 reception rooms, dining room, office, kitchen, downstairs W.C/ Utility room, garage, 3 Bedrooms, main family bathroom up-stairs.

The garden consists of mature garden, trees and shrubs, patio area at rear of garden. This property is in need of modernisation

Please contact Marie on 086 806 8960 or info@chre.ie