Sean Eacrett auctioning contents of Doyle's Schoolhouse

The contents of the well-known and popular Doyle’s Schoolhouse in Castledermot will be going under the hammer on September 30th and October 1st.

Hosted by Sean Eacrett Auctions from Ballybrittas, the auction will be a two day event as there are over 1,800 lots.

The viewing times are Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th, Wednesday , September to Friday, September 27th.

The times for all days is from 12 - 6 pm.

The Schoolhouse and the adjoining Residence will all be on view.

It was purchased by the present owner Mr John Doyle and converted to a restaurant with adjoining accommodation in the early 1970s and it has traded very successfully as a restaurant until recently and specialised in accommodation up until the auction. There is a life`s collection in both houses with aN interesting and eclectic mix of antiques, art and collectibles.