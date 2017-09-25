Property: A wonderful home at Kilbride, Emo

Clement Herron Real Estate are excited to introduce this impressive five bedroom detached residence extending to approximately 4,000 ft2 on landscaped grounds extending to approximately 1.5 acres at Kilbride, Emo.

This is a wonderful spacious family home with a host of attractive features adding to its initial appeal.

It combines an efficient layout with a host of extras including oil fired central heating, P.V.C. double glazing, attractive wooden flooring and tiling.

It offers large reception rooms, five bedrooms [two ensuites] and boasts an attractive decor.

Outside are generous grounds approached through electronic gates with attractive lawns, trees and shrubs being just some of its features.

Kilbride is a lovely rustic setting where the country atmosphere is virtually unspoilt yet still enjoying the convenience of being close to Portarlington and Portlaoise where all amenities and services are readily available.

Dublin city and its surrounding areas are easily accessible with proximity to the M7 motorway.

Viewing is a must for those searching for a large family home in a lovely setting with convenience to all services.

Features include:

- Landscaped gardens with polytunnel

- 1.5 acre site.

- Monitored alarm

- Built in vacuum system

- Remote conrolled electric gates

- Separate granny flat

- W.C. facilities available in workshop

- Separate work yard entrance

The guide price is €499,000 and offers in excess of that are being sought. The property is for sale by Private Treaty.

Contact Marie at Clement Herron's at 086-8068960 or email info@chre.ie