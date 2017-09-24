Property: two beautiful fields at Ballymaddock

Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI has been instructed to sell two beautiful fields at Ballymaddock, Stradbally, only 2 miles from the village and 5 miles off the M7 Motorway.

The two fields will be sold by public auction on Wednesday, October 4th in Dunnes Pub, Stradbally at 3pm.

Lot A is a 3-acre field with excellent shelter and scenic views of the surrounding mountains.

It is excellent arable land which is currently in stubbles.

There is 100 metres road frontage and it is ideal for a once-off house subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission from Laois County Council.

Lot B is a 3 ½ acre field of excellent arable land with 110 metres of road frontage.

It is ideal as a site for a once-off house subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission from Laois County Council.

The guide price €40,000. The guide price is the same as Lot A, €40,000.

Maps, etc. are available from the selling agent.

Matt Dunne says it is a rare opportunity of being able to purchase a small holding of good land at a reasonable price.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, October 4 in Dunnes Pub in Stradbally at 3pm.