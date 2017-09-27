Rathdowney to host one to one mentoring for Laois business
Business training in for owner managers in Laois.
Laois Local Enterprise Office business clinic in Rathdowney Youth Cafe on Friday, October 13.
The event will be an opportunity for business people and start ups, to meet Local Enterprise Office staff on a confidential one-to-one basis, to discuss their business and to see what supports may be available from the LEO.
Laois LEO office on 057-8661800 for details and appointments.
