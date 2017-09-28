Another big prize for the luxury Laois hotel Ballyfin Demesne

The plush Ballyfin Demesne hotel has added another gong to its growing list of awards.

Staff from the hotel were on hand at the 2017 Gold Medal Awards to collect the top prize of Ireland's Five Star Boutique Hotel.

Hotel staff Damien Bastiat, Catriona Mitchell, Catherine Byrne, Renada, Catherine Phelan and Slava went along to the Lyrath Estate Hotel where over 450 professionals from the hospitality industry were in attendance.

In its 29th year, The Gold Medal Awards are intensely competitive; drawing entries from hundreds of hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, spas and catering businesses every year. Each entrant is thoroughly evaluated by members of the Gold Medal Awards judging panel who travel the length and breadth of the country over the course of the summer months to search for Ireland’s greatest purveyors of hospitality.

Over 450 professionals from the hospitality industry were in attendance at the awards which took place at a black-tie awards ceremony in Kilkenny hosted by TV3's Martin King. They are held in association with Hotel & Catering Review magazine.