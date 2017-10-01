Two farms for sale in Portarlington and Tullamore

A residential farm on 38.5 acres of prime grazing land with sheds and a bungalow dwelling near Portarlington is currently being offered for sale by Private Treaty by GVM Auctioneers Tullamore and Thomas J. Cox Auctioneers, Co. Roscommon.

Benefited by its excellent location just 4.5km from Portarlington this farm is sure to attract countrywide interest.

The bungalow which has a flat roof is spacious and inviting and is ideal for development into a modern home.

The farmyard is to the rear of the bungalow and has extensive accommodation for livestock including a number of 7 span sheds and outhouses. The yard also includes a silage slab and livestock handling facilities. The farm is currently used as part of a sheep and beef enterprise.

The land would be described as good quality grazing land, laid out in grass in a number of easily managed divisions within two blocks.

The land is benefited by having extensive road frontage.

This farm is being offered for sale in three lots, the first comprising of C.13 acres of good quality grazing land with extensive road frontage. The second lot comprises of C.25.5 acres including the bungalow and farmyard.

The third lot comprises of the entire C.38.5 acre Residential Farm.

Tullamore farm

A 83-acre residential farm steeped in history is to be offered for sale by Public Auction on Friday 6th October 2017 at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore at 3pm.

This prime residential farm is being offered for sale in four lots with the fifth lot comprising of the entire.

Within the grounds of Lot 1 is a small cottage which is the birthplace of Major Howard Egan.

With the history attached to Lot 1 and it being a prime compact residential farm on the edge of Tullamore, there has been increased interest in this particular lot according to Auctioneers Gordon Cobbe and Peter Scully of GVM Auctioneers, Tullamore.

Lot 1 comprises of 21.3 acres of land with a 3 bedroom detached bungalow on a mature site with landscaped gardens to both sides and front and a tarmacadam driveway.

The agricultural sheds on this parcel include a 3 span round roof shed with 3 span lean-to's on both sides along with a selection of outbuildings. Located close by on the same grounds is the “Poet’s Cottage”.

Lot 2 comprises of 43.2 acres of good quality grazing land again with dual road frontage and located within 2.5km of Tullamore. This land is laid out in grass, in a number of easily managed divisions and is easily accessed from the R420 (Tullamore/Portarlington) road.

Lot 3 comprises of 15 acres of very good quality grazing land with road frontage onto the R420. This land is laid out in grass, in three easily managed divisions and is easily accessed from the R420.

Lot 4 comprises of C.3.5 acres of very good quality grazing land again with road frontage and located just over the railway line at The Meelaghans within .3km of Tullamore. This land is laid out in grass in one block.

Lot 5 is the entire C.83 acre Residential Farm.

Contact GVM Auctioneers Tullamore on 05793-21196.