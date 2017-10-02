Exemplary house for sale near Stradbally

A truly unique opportunity has come to the market in Correel, Stradbally.

Set in the picturesque countryside of Stradbally/ Vicarstown, this 5 bed detached architecturally designed, 2 storey house is finished to an exemplary standard.

It is ideally located along the Stradbally to Vicarstown road (R427) with easy Access to the M7 Motorway (Junction 15). The house extends to C. 3000 sq. ft. and sits on C. 1½ acre secluded site surrounded by mature landscaped gardens. AMV: €450,000

Features include:

Ample sockets & phone points throughout

Blinds throughout the house

Tremendous natural light in all rooms

Dual zoned heating

Water Softener system installed

Fitted with an Eircom Phonewatch Alarm system

Radiator cabinets

Stone fill drive way with kerbed lawns

Large railed, gated decking extending the length of the rear of the house with exterior sound system, integrated lighting and patio heating

There is natural easy maintain hedging around the boundary

Easy keep lawn with planted areas and secluded seating area to the right of garden among fruit trees and weeping willows

Large wooden play area with tree house and picnic table

Timber garden shed.

For further information contact the selling agent Hennessy Auctioneers and Valuers, Stradbally. Phone : 057 8625554/ 086 2300221.

email: info@hennessyauctioneers.ie