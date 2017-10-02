Exemplary house for sale near Stradbally
A truly unique opportunity has come to the market in Correel, Stradbally.
Set in the picturesque countryside of Stradbally/ Vicarstown, this 5 bed detached architecturally designed, 2 storey house is finished to an exemplary standard.
It is ideally located along the Stradbally to Vicarstown road (R427) with easy Access to the M7 Motorway (Junction 15). The house extends to C. 3000 sq. ft. and sits on C. 1½ acre secluded site surrounded by mature landscaped gardens. AMV: €450,000
Features include:
Ample sockets & phone points throughout
Blinds throughout the house
Tremendous natural light in all rooms
Dual zoned heating
Water Softener system installed
Fitted with an Eircom Phonewatch Alarm system
Radiator cabinets
Stone fill drive way with kerbed lawns
Large railed, gated decking extending the length of the rear of the house with exterior sound system, integrated lighting and patio heating
There is natural easy maintain hedging around the boundary
Easy keep lawn with planted areas and secluded seating area to the right of garden among fruit trees and weeping willows
Large wooden play area with tree house and picnic table
Timber garden shed.
For further information contact the selling agent Hennessy Auctioneers and Valuers, Stradbally. Phone : 057 8625554/ 086 2300221.
email: info@hennessyauctioneers.ie
