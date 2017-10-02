Industrial unit to let near Borris-in-ossory

An Industrial Hub with three large units is available to let at Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory.

The unit measures 170,000 square feet (15,794 sq. metres) overall and the price is available on application

The units are 55,000 sq ft, 45,000 sq ft and 70,000 sq ft. There is ample space for further development of industrial units and/or development of 50 acres of hard standing.

Height clearance of 10m with gantry cranes in situ. This unique site has massivepotential as it is. We can also offer smaller units by dividing the existing buildings as they are so designed and constructed. All fully planning compliant.

Access to the M7 and M8 is within 10 minutes in all directions. It is less than 3km to Ballybrophy Train Station. Night security is available if required. The buildings are located on a secure site.

A video of the full site and buildings available here: http://www.daft.ie/5374633.

For further information contact Clement Herron Real Estate at 085-8009000.