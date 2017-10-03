Laois Enterprise one to one business mentoring in Mountrath

Laois Enterprise one to one business mentoring in Mountrath

The Laois  Local Enterprise Office is hosting a business clinic in in Mountrath on Tuesday, October 17.

The night will be an opportunity for business people and potential start ups, to meet Local Enterprise Office staff on a confidential one to one basis, to discuss their business and to see what supports may be available from the LEO.

Contact Laois LEO office on 057-8661800 for details and appointments.