Young Laois man gets chance of a lifetime on ESB graduate programme

James Delaney from Ballylinan Co Laois has commenced a prestigious three-year programme.

He is 70 graduates from Irish third level institutions, spanning fields of engineering, IT, HR, marketing, trading and finance who started the programme in September.

ESB’s Graduate Development Programme sees these graduates develop both professionally and personally. It forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit high-calibre talent from third level institutions.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB International, ESB Networks, Generation and Wholesale Markets, Business Services Centre and Electric Ireland. The graduates studied in a cross section of universities and Institutes of Technology from the island of Ireland and beyond.

To join ESB’s 2018 Graduate Development Programme please see our website www.esb.ie/careers/ graduatedevelopmentprogramme for more information.

Applications are open from 25 September until 24 October 2017.