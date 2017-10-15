gREAT DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN sTRADBALLY
Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to introduce this excellent opportunity for development to the market.
This property at Main Street, Stradbally has potential for conversion into a residential property and/or to be restored as a commercial property.
The former pub/bookies includes great potential for more development to the rear with garage and land included.
Features:
Development Potential
Ample out offices
Former Bookies office
Former Public House
Huge Development Potential
Facilities include Parking and wiring for Cable Television
The guide price is €140,000 and the sale is by Private Treaty.
