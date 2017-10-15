gREAT DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN sTRADBALLY

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to introduce this excellent opportunity for development to the market.

This property at Main Street, Stradbally has potential for conversion into a residential property and/or to be restored as a commercial property.

The former pub/bookies includes great potential for more development to the rear with garage and land included.

Features:

Development Potential

Ample out offices

Former Bookies office

Former Public House

Huge Development Potential

Facilities include Parking and wiring for Cable Television

The guide price is €140,000 and the sale is by Private Treaty.