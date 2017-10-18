Laois Property: Great development potential
Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to introduce this excellent opportunity for development to the market.
This property at Main Street, Stradbally has potential for conversion into a residential property and/or to be restored as a commercial property.
The former pub/bookies includes great potential for more development to the rear with garage and land included.
Features:
Development Potential
Ample out offices
Former Bookies office
Former Public House
Huge Development Potential
Facilities include Parking and wiring for Cable Television
The guide price is €140,000 and the sale is by Private Treaty.
