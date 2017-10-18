Laois Property: Two quality land parcels for auction

Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents in Newbridge are offering two valuable parcels of lands near Borris in Ossory for sale by Public Auction on Tuesday 7th November at 3pm in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.

The land is being sold in two lots.

There is 24.192 acres of top quality land at Kilmartin currently in stubble situated on the old N7 Borris in Ossory to Roscrea Road.

Besides this, there is also a 95.480 acre holding at Ballaghmore, the majority of which is in tillage. I t also has a concrete holding yard with cattle crush.

The lands are located about 2 miles from Borris in Ossory on the Roscrea Road, about 4 miles from Roscrea.

They have extensive road frontage on the N7 and within a few miles of the M7 Interchange at Borris in Ossory.

The lands are believed to have deposits of sand, rock and gravel and there is an internal servicing all paddocks.

Paddy Jordan, who is handling the sale, said the property is ideally suitable for a dairying enterprise and is in an easily accessible location within a few miles of the M7 Interchange at Borris in Ossory.

It is likely to be suitable to established farmers in the area who wish to expand.

Jordans have issued a guide price of €10,000 per acre for the 24.192 acres and €600,000 for the 95.480 acres.

Full details are available from Jordan at 045-433550.

