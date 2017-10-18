Phelan's Restaurant is relaunched in Mountrath

The relaunch of a well known and popular restaurant in Mountrath has taken place.

Phelan's Restaurant at Main Street, Mountrath hardly needs any introduction, but it has recently benefited from a revamp which has seen the installation of a new interior to the business, as well as a newly fitted kitchen.

Complementing these are a new menu and the fact that the restaurant is now serving wines and bottled beer.



For further details contact Phelan's Restaurant at 057 87 32491 or mail phelancatering@gmail.com.

Phelan's Restaurant is also on Facebook at Phelans Catering Service and on Snapchat at Phelanschipper.



Phelan's Restaurant is a family run business which has been in business almost 40 years.