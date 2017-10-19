Wear read in Laois and Show Racism the Red Card #WRD17

Schools, businesses, community and sports organisations in Laois are being encouraged to get involved in Wear Red Day, an initiative of anti-racism and education charity, Show Racism the Red Card (SRtRC).

Show Racism the Red Card is calling on the public to wear red Friday, November 24, and donate €2 to help raise much needed funds for the charity.

All funds raised through Wear Red Day will be used by Show Racism the Red Card to continue to challenge racism by providing education resources, programmes and intercultural activities which support integration.

Speaking about Wear Red Day, Garrett Mullan, Coordinator of Show Racism the Red Card, said: “We are excited to be organising Wear Red day for a second year in a row. It is more important than ever that the topic of racism is addressed and that Laois people of all ages are educated on how to tackle it.

“According to European Network Against Racism Ireland, in 2016 there were 435 incidents of racism reported through its iReport system. So far in 2017, 450 reports have been made.

“With racist incidents on the increase, we need to equip children and adults alike with the knowledge and skills to address and deal with racism.

“We are calling on Laois schools, businesses, sports and community organisations to support our work by getting involved with Wear Red Day. As well as wearing red, schools and organisations can organize fun activities such as keepie-uppie competitions, bake sales to help boost donations. All funds raised will go towards helping us raise awareness of racism and stamping it out for future generations.”

Show Racism the Red Card are encouraging participants to share their activities on social media using the hashtag #WRD17.

For further information on how to get involved in Wear Red Day please contact info@theredcard.ie.

About Show Racism the Red Card

Show Racism the Red Card is an international anti-racism charity that was founded in the UK in 1995 with a £50 donation from Newcastle United’s Shaka Hislop. The Irish branch was established in 2006. The aim of Show Racism the Red Card is to harness the high profile of sportspeople to combat racism. The organisation works to produce anti-racism educational resources, and to educate young people through workshops and coaching activities. Further information is available at: www.theredcard.ie,