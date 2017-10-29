Laois builders urged to lay the foundations for safety #cifsafety17

Construction work in Laois and across Ireland will come to a momentary standstill at midday this coming Monday October 23rd to mark the beginning of Construction Safety Week.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) is encouraging all construction workers and companies of all sizes in Laois to take part in the national #StandDownForSafety and to share images of the event across social media to raise awareness of the importance of health and safety on and offsite.

Broadcaster Baz Ashmawy of Emmy Award winning TV show 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy and his mother Nancy, will feature in this year’s Construction Safety Week videos, which will air on CIF social media channels throughout the week.

Tom Parlon is Director General of the CIF.

“Construction Safety Week allows us to reflect and refocus our efforts on improving health and safety within our industry. The very nature of construction work means that the potential for an accident is always present.

"Thankfully, our industry has responded to this over the last number of years by placing a major emphasis on safety training and effective safety management procedures. Safety is something that our industry takes very seriously and this week is about celebrating those efforts, while keeping an eye on potential future risks,” he said.

This Monday, October 23, work on Construction sites across Ireland will come to a standstill for one moment as thousands of construction workers stop to reflect on the importance of on and off site safety, health and wellbeing.

Construction Safety Week will take place from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th October, with Construction companies across the country running hundreds of activities in offices and on sites throughout the five days, focusing on the following daily themes:

Monday 23rd – Working at Height

Tuesday 24th – Plant and Machinery

Wednesday 25th- Dust

Thursday 26th - Mental Health

Friday 27th - Driving for Work

For more information check out and to learn more about the ways you can get involved visit: www.cif.ie/safety-week

#CIFsafety17