Laois Property: Clement Herron's Properties of the Week

Cross of Newtown, Ballyroan

Detached House - 4 Beds – 2 Baths

€229,000

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome this four bedroom detached property to the sales market. Situated in the quiet village of Ballyroan at the end of a cul-de-sac in a small exclusive development.

The property comprises of sitting room, kitchen/dining, utility room, downstairs wc, three double bedrooms and one single bedroom.

The property also boasts private rear garden and side entrance.

This property is excellent value.

The Hermitage, Portlaoise

Bungalow for sale - 4 Beds - 2 Baths

€229,000

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome this family home to the sales market ideally located just off the Dublin road.

This detached bungalow is adjacent to the secondary school campus.

This is an ideal family home, only 1 minute walk to an excellent crèche, 4 minutes drive to the M7, only 3 km to town centre, excellent residence association which run family fun days.

This property is in excellent condition through-out, it comprises of sitting room, 4 double bedrooms all with built-in-wardrobes, master bedroom with en-suite, large kitchen/ dining room, utility room, main family bathroom, large secure rear garden, ample off street parking.