Chink of light in efforts to bring foreign jobs to Laois

The boss of the State agency that travels the world to persuade foreign companies to set up and create jobs in Ireland has confirmed he will visit Portlaoise.

Laois Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming said the chief executive of the IDA, Martin Shanahan has confirmed to him that he will come to Laois in December.

Mr Shanahan has told Deputy Fleming in writing that the chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon will also visit on Friday, December 8. Enterprise Ireland backs Irish owned companies that want to expand and become exporters.

Deputy Fleming said he discussed the IDA's poor record with Mr Shanahan in the Dáil recently and asked him to visit.

The Fianna Fáil TD told the Leinster Express that this would be the first visit paid by the top brass of both agencies. He said the significance was that there was now a chance to sell the county face to face in Laois.





Deputy Fleming appealed to all local agencies and organisations to prepare constructively for the visit. He said this should not be used as an opportunity to 'whinge' about the failed record to date.

“I want this to be positive and constructive,” said Deputy Fleming.

He said the visit would be an opportunity to 'put the best foot forward' in efforts to create jobs in Laois.

Laois is bottom of the league for IDA created and supported jobs as well as visits to the county by foreign compaines.

Figures reveal that Laois was completely bypassed in the first quarter of 2017. No companies were brought to the county by the IDA which travels the world to bring investment and jobs to Ireland.

