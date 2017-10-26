Sponsored Content
Jobs Alert: Emo Oil is hiring
Well-known home heating oil supplier is looking for staff
EMO Oil is looking for an experienced and capable person to join its telesales team.
The position involves inbound/outbound telesales calls/queries; stock reconciliation, cash sales, account payments, pump sales; and general administrative duties to ensure effective day to day running of the depot.
