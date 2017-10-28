Property: Clonbullogue cottage is a great opportunity

Matt Dunne, the Portarlington based Auctioneer, has been instructed to sell a derelict cottage on one acre at Clonavoe, Clonbullogue, close to the Irish Parachute Club.

Whilst the cottage is strictly in Offaly it is only two miles from the Kildare border and 15 minutes from the Curragh.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone that always wanted to build their own house and live in the country, but are prevented from doing so because of our planning laws and the local needs restriction, which are strictly applied by all county councils.

The house is ideally situated on a corner of a 1 acre field of good arable land.

It would be ideal as a pony paddock.

The site has mature trees and is situated only 2 miles from Clonbullogue Village.

The derelict house, comprising of 750ft2 of accommodation, has a septic tank, mains electricity, and mains water, so it is ready for renovation and the labour of love.

The vendor recently purchased the surrounding land so this house is excess to his needs.

Matt Dunne is offering the property for sale by public auction in The Venice of Ireland pub, Main Street, Monasterevin, on November 8th at 3pm with a disclosed reserve of €49,000. Contact info@mattdunne.ie or call 0578623349 for further information.