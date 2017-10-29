Laois Property: clement Herron Properties of the week

Abbey Court, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise

Semi-Detached House - 4 Beds - 3 Baths

€200,000

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome this fantastic opportunity to purchase a family home in this small and exclusive estate. Ideally located on the abbeyleix road only 3 minutes from the M7 and walking distance to town centre.

This home is finished to an extremely high standard.

It boasts fantastic landscaped front and rear gardens with shrubbery and hedges, built in BBQ area, built in seating area, garden shed, cobble lock driveway, Alarm fitted, 3 Bedrooms with build-in-wardrobes, 'B'rated BER Certificate, Oil condenser burner, inset solid fuel stove, double glazed PVC windows, turn key property!

The property comprises of entrance hall, sitting room with bay window and solid fuel stove, downstairs w.c., fully fitted kitchen all appliances included, separate dining room with French doors leading to the rear garden.

Three bedroom with built-in-wardrobes, master bedroom with bay window and ensuite. Viewing this property is essential.

St Patrick Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory

Semi-Detached House - 4 Beds - 2 Baths

€89,000

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased welcome this fantastic 4 bedroom property to the sales market.

This home is in excellent condition through-out, it boasts duel heating, solid fuel & oil fired central heating. Ideally located on the Rathdowney/Ballybrophy road, minutes away from the Ballybrophy train station & within walking distance to all local amenities.

The property comprises of sitting room with solid fuel stove, kitchen with stanley stove solid fuel stove connected to back boiler, large downstairs bedroom with wetroom, 2 double bedrooms up-stairs with one single bedroom and main family bathroom.