LAOIS PROPERTY: Top quality land for auction in ballacolla

The opportunity to acquire some top quality land will be possible when 44-acres comes up for public auction this November.

Josephy Coogan is auctioning the land at Coolderry, Ballacolla on Friday, November 24 at Ballycomey House Castlecomer.

The land is described as being “top quality” with extensive road frontage and water supply.

It is available in three or individual lots.

The property is situated approximately 1 mile from Ballacolla Village, 3 miles from Abbeyleix, 5 from Durrow, and 14 from Portlaoise.

Lot 1 consists of 22 acres, presently in stubble, divided into two individual fields. There is also an old stone single storey building.

Lot 2 comprises 22 acres in permanent pasture divided into three individual fields, with water supply.

It is situated directly opposite Lot 1.

Lot 3 is the entire 44 acres. The 44 acres has frontage to a river which passes under the Gully Bridge (this bridge is structured high enough to allow livestock to pass underneath from one side of the road to the other ).

The auction takes place on Friday 24th November at 3pm.