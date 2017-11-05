LAOIS PROPERTY: Opportunity of a family home

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome this fantastic opportunity to purchase a family home in this small and exclusive estate at Abbey Court in Abbeyleix.

The property is located on the Abbeyleix road, only three minutes from the M7 and walking distance to Abbeyleix town centre.

The property is finished to an extremely high standard.

It is described as “boasting fantastic landscaped front and rear gardens with shrubbery and hedges.”

There is a built in BBQ area, a built in seating area, a garden shed, cobble lock driveway, alarm fitted, 3 Bedrooms with build-in-wardrobes, B rated BER Certificate, Oil condenser burner, inset solid fuel stove and double glazed PVC windows.

It is a turnkey property.

The house comprises an entrance hall, a sitting room with bay window and solid fuel stove, downstairs w.c., fully fitted kitchen all appliances included.

There isa separate dining room with French doors leading to the rear garden.

The three bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes and the master bedroom has a bay window and ensuite.

Viewing of this property is essential.

Features include:

Entrance Hall: Wooden Flooring, Alarmed

Sitting Room: Wooden Flooring, Solid Fuel Stove, Bay Window, Blinds.

Kitchen: Fully Fitted Kitchen with Electrical Appliances, Tiled Floor and Tiled Splash back area.

Dining Area: Tiled Floor, Patio Door, Blinds

Downstairs WC: Tiled Floor, wc,whb, Blinds

Bedroom 1: Carpets, Built-In-Wardrobe, Blinds

Ensuite: Tiled Floor & Tiled Walls, wc,whb, Shower.

Bedroom 2: Carpets, Built-In-Wardrobe, Blinds

Bedroom 3: Carpets, Built-In-Wardrobe, Blinds

Bedroom 4: Carpets, Blinds.

Garden: Cobble Paving, built-in BBQ Area, built in seating area, Garden Shed.

Solid Fuel Stove

Landscaped Gardens

The property is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €200,000.