LAOIS PROPERTY: Opportunity of a family home
Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome this fantastic opportunity to purchase a family home in this small and exclusive estate at Abbey Court in Abbeyleix.
The property is located on the Abbeyleix road, only three minutes from the M7 and walking distance to Abbeyleix town centre.
The property is finished to an extremely high standard.
It is described as “boasting fantastic landscaped front and rear gardens with shrubbery and hedges.”
There is a built in BBQ area, a built in seating area, a garden shed, cobble lock driveway, alarm fitted, 3 Bedrooms with build-in-wardrobes, B rated BER Certificate, Oil condenser burner, inset solid fuel stove and double glazed PVC windows.
It is a turnkey property.
The house comprises an entrance hall, a sitting room with bay window and solid fuel stove, downstairs w.c., fully fitted kitchen all appliances included.
There isa separate dining room with French doors leading to the rear garden.
The three bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes and the master bedroom has a bay window and ensuite.
Viewing of this property is essential.
Features include:
Entrance Hall: Wooden Flooring, Alarmed
Sitting Room: Wooden Flooring, Solid Fuel Stove, Bay Window, Blinds.
Kitchen: Fully Fitted Kitchen with Electrical Appliances, Tiled Floor and Tiled Splash back area.
Dining Area: Tiled Floor, Patio Door, Blinds
Downstairs WC: Tiled Floor, wc,whb, Blinds
Bedroom 1: Carpets, Built-In-Wardrobe, Blinds
Ensuite: Tiled Floor & Tiled Walls, wc,whb, Shower.
Bedroom 2: Carpets, Built-In-Wardrobe, Blinds
Bedroom 3: Carpets, Built-In-Wardrobe, Blinds
Bedroom 4: Carpets, Blinds.
Garden: Cobble Paving, built-in BBQ Area, built in seating area, Garden Shed.
Solid Fuel Stove
Landscaped Gardens
The property is for sale by private treaty and the guide price is €200,000.
