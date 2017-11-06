The Leinster Express Laois Almanac 2017 is on sale now!

The Leinster Express is delighted to announce the publication of the Laois Almanac, a unique special edition which celebrates Laois during 2017.

The Laois Almanac is a treasure trove of articles, profiles and pictures spanning the length and breadth of the county.

It's a snapshot of Laois life in 2017, and is an ideal souvenir publication for those living in the county and people who are abroad.

There are features on some of the significant happenings in Laois during the year, including the visit of President Michael D. Higgins to Abbeyleix, the work being undertaken by Portlaoise Tidy Towns on Old St. Peter's, and the beginning of a new chapter for education in Portlaoise with the opening of new schools.

The county's rich diversity is also reflected in articles on young artist, Lucy Deegan, a junior concert band in Portarlington, the 'Doorways of Stradbally' art exhtibition, to name just a few.

The Almanac also remembers the contribution of some notable personalities who passed to their eternal reward during the year, including the likes of Michael 'Maggie' Walsh, Ronnie Mathews, Joe McCormack and Kathleen O'Brien.

Looking back to the past, Teddy Fennelly recalls the history of Kellys Foundry, one of the most iconic businesses in the county.

Teddy also looks at Ireland's first beet factor in Mountmellick, the Mountrath man who became a world handball champion, and ponders the fate of Portlaoise's missing war cannon, popularly known as the 'Russian Gun.'

There are extensive picture galleries, in which we have assembled some of the best photos of 2017, all of which detail the rich variety of social, cultural and sporting life in the county.

Also contained within these pages are galleries of some of the weddings of 2017 as well as a nostalgic look back at past events and personalities.

On the Sporting front Rory Delaney runs the rule over who to watch out for in 2018 across a variety of disciplines, as well as a special focus on the hurling and football scene.

Elsewhere, local writers and poets have shared some of their work with us.

We believe that there's something for everyone in this Almanac and hope that you thoroughly enjoy it.

As a chronicle of the year just passing it's the perfect stocking filler for this Christmas and a special memento of 2017.

Pick up your copy of #LaoisAlmanac in stores from Tuesday, November 7.